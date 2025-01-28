Marcellus Active in Recovery hosts substance abuse response training

On Sunday, February 19, from 5-7, Marcellus Active in Recovery is hosting a Substance Abuse, Overdose Prevention, and Response training session at 115 E. Main Street. The program will be facilitated by Cope Network of Kalamazoo, Michigan. This free event is designed to increase understanding, reduce stigma, and prevent fatal overdose due to substance use disorder/addiction. Everyone 18+ attending the training will be eligible for a free naloxone kit. The training is approximately 2 hours and covers the following information:

* Basic overview of the opioid crisis

* Defining addiction (based on the American Society of Addiction Medicine)

* Difference between dependence and addiction

* How the brain develops and is affected by substance use disorder

* Underlying connections and causes (trauma, pain and the Adverse Childhood Experience)

* Harm reduction pathway of recovery

* Recognizing and responding to an overdose with use of naloxone AKA Narcan.

For more information, please contact local coordinator Justin Wiley at 84justinwiley@gmail.com or (269)251-4270. Light refreshments will be provided.

