Marcellus Community Schools Achieve ‘Reward School’ Status

The campus of Marcellus Elementary and High schools as seen in a drone shot courtesy of Dean McKenzie. The elementary, middle and high schools each received Reward School status for the 2022-2023 school year.

by Nanette Pauley

Superintendent, Marcellus Community Schools

Just before the holiday break, Marcellus elementary, middle and high schools were recognized as Reward Schools. Marcellus Community Schools is the only district in the area to see each of its traditional school buildings earn Reward School status.

This Michigan Department of Education (MDE) designation is based on 2022-23 student achievement measures, including:

● Student proficiency on state assessments

● Student growth on state assessments

● Student graduation rates

● English Learner progress on the WIDA ACCESS assessment

● School proficiency compared with similar schools

● Student participation on state assessments

● Student on-track attendance (chronic absenteeism)

● Student subgroup proficiency compared with statewide subgroup proficiency

From my perspective, one of the most significant accomplishments is that the elementary, middle and high schools ALL earned a letter grade of “A” for performance as compared to peer districts. I am thrilled, but not surprised, that our amazing students and staff outperformed their peers. I am grateful for and understand that our dedicated school administrators, teachers, support staff, volunteers, and parents are the catalyst for such achievement.

The district is incredibly proud of these honors and salutes our students and school community on this extraordinary accomplishment. In the coming weeks, each building will celebrate the amazing accomplishments with our very deserving students and community.

Great Things are Happening at Marcellus Community Schools!