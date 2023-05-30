Marcellus Community Schools’ Bus Riders of the Week

The Marcellus Schools bus drivers have spoken! Elementary students (left to right) Huck Seelye, Lundyn Kahler, and Phoebe Johnson are the Bus Riders of the Week. During the school year, the bus drivers have honored students for their exceptional behavior while riding the bus.
Marcellus Middle School students, Annabell Bent and Ayva Fricke, were honored with a Distinguised Rider Award by the Marcellus school bus riders.
Not pictured are high school honorees Zayne Avery and Driana Collett.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.