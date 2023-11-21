MAHS Joins the Party!

The Marcellus Area Historical Society is proud to be part of the Downtown Development Authority’s Snowflake Stroll, Saturday, December 9.

MAHS is offering free pictures with Santa for merry-makers 21 and older between 4:00 – 7:00pm at the historic G. W. Jones house, 188 W. Main. Photos will be taken by Megan Schuur Photography.

Attendees will please note that there will be no tours given of the house that evening.

Photographs are free courtesy of The Marcellus News and the MAHS.

For more information, contact Megan directly at meganschuurphotography@gmail.com or find her on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/meg.schuur.photography