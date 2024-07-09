Marcellus Fire Dept. wants you, and you, and you!

Members of the Marcellus Fire Department and newly formed Auxiliary want you – if you’re 18 and up for the Department and at least 16 for the Auxiliary. Applications for both will be available at the September 6 First Friday. Pictured at the July First Friday, left to right are, firefighter Efrim Johnson, Tracy Johnson, Auxiliary Secretary-Treasurer; Chelsey Spears, Auxiliary President, and Brad Spears, also a member of the Fire Department. -News Photo

The Marcellus Fire Department wants you! Members of the fire department and the newly formed Marcellus Fire Department Auxiliary were on hand during First Friday, July 5, providing information and application forms to potential volunteer firefighters and auxiliary members.

The newly formed Auxiliary is looking for a Trustee and members who are willing to support the Fire Department with fundraising, cleaning, organizing, providing meals or snacks during big fires and more.

The Auxiliary’s president is Chelsey Spears and Tracy Johnson is the Secretary-Treasurer.

“To join the Auxiliary,” Johnson says, “you must be the spouse, child (over the age of 16) or parent of a fireman in good standing, a retiree or widow of a fireman, or be sponsored by a fireman or member of the EMS in good standing.

“Our biggest event is Santa’s Firefighters, so we especially need help between October and December collecting gifts and donations, going shopping for kids in need, wrapping gifts and then delivering them.”

Johnson says application forms will be available at First Friday, September 6. Application forms are also available for persons 18 and up interested in joining the Marcellus Fire Fighters Association, which involves the Ambulance and Firefighting Service.

For more information, interested applicants may email the Auxiliary at mfdauxiliary24@gmail.com.