Marcellus Media Club Photo Gallery

#11 Dillon Carlson makes his way around Comstock’s Cameron Jackson during the 7th grade boys basketball victory, Wednesday, December 7. The ‘Cats defeated the Colts, 29-12.

The Marcellus Media Club is a group of seventh and eighth grade students at Marcellus Middle School. The Club meets every Friday morning to learn and practice such skills as photography, videography, news writing, script writing, and broadcasting. The Club has access to two DSLRs, one Canon and one Nikon. Club members take the photos, then are tasked with choosing which ones best tell the story. This week’s photos were taken and chosen for publication by seventh grade member Kerrianne O’Donnell. (We’re still working on captions!)

#14 Martelle Enright shoots over a Comstock defender during the 8th grade team’s 41-32 win against the Colts, December 7.

The Marcellus 7th and 8th grade basketball teams hosted the Cassopolis Rangers, Monday, December 5.

Seventh grader #25 Gage Rumsey takes the ball down the court as #11 Dillon Carlson provides encouragement.

Eighth grader #10 Matt Lehew makes a break for home against the visiting Rangers. #34 Cale Hackenberg and #54 Brock Woodhouse are also pictured.

The future of Marcellus basketball took the court, Wednesday, December 9, against the visiting Comstock Colts. Left to right are seventh graders #13 Larson Cardella, #11 Dillon Carlson, #25 Gage Rumsey, #10 Matt Jansen, and #20 Ben Bet Sargis. Not pictured are Blake Wantowski, Zack Harrison, Brennan Cropsey, and Colton Reingart.