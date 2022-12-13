Marcellus Media Club Photo Gallery

#11 Dillon Carlson makes his way around Comstock’s Cameron Jackson during the 7th grade boys basketball victory, Wednesday, December 7. The ‘Cats defeated the Colts, 29-12.
The Marcellus Media Club is a group of seventh and eighth grade students at Marcellus Middle School. The Club meets every Friday morning to learn and practice such skills as photography, videography, news writing, script writing, and broadcasting. The Club has access to two DSLRs, one Canon and one Nikon. Club members take the photos, then are tasked with choosing which ones best tell the story. This week’s photos were taken and chosen for publication by seventh grade member Kerrianne O’Donnell. (We’re still working on captions!)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.