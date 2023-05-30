Marcellus Media Club Reports

by Morgan McClain

News Correspondent

Marcellus Schools gets out for the summer June 9 and I wanted to talk about the middle school. In 2021 the middle school reopened and the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade started attending school at the building. For the last two and a half years I’ve done my learning in the middle school and it’s been full of fun and excitement. All the classes, events, and extracurriculars is what makes Marcellus special. The staff at the middle school have made this year incredible so on behalf of all the students, thank you. Thank you for the fun events you organized, thank you for teaching us everything you did, and thank you for being such an important part of our lives.