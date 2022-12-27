Marcellus Memories

December 13 1962

Record Snows Strangle Area – Marcellus, along with the rest of Southern Michigan and Northern Indiana, is reeling under the record snow-fall recorded over the past 6 days. Everyone eagerly listens to every weather report on both TV and Radio hoping somebody will at least predict an end to the storm even if their facts are without foundation.

The storm actually began last Thursday, December 6, and has been snowing, off and on – more on than off – ever since.

Estimates of the amount of snow that has fallen vary from 22 inches to 50 inches. Paw Paw reported a record shattering 42 inch snowfall Monday and has had several more inches since then. Marcellus area residents can measure slightly less than three feet of snow most any place on the level – if they can find anything level.

When it hasn’t been snowing, the wind has drifted the already fallen snow to plug up what few roads have been open.

There was no school Friday, Monday or Tuesday, and with snow still falling late Tuesday afternoon, it doesn’t look as if there’ll be any most of the week.

Some rural residents have had neither mail service, nor milk pick-up since last week. Drifts of over ten feet in depth have been reported on some rural roads in the Marcellus area. And for the first time in the Village’s history, the Municipal building was used to house stranded travelers.