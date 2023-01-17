Marcellus Memories – January 16, 1964

Marcellus Memories – January 16, 1964

Births: Mr. and Mrs. John Stickle are the parents of a son, Michael Allen, born Saturday, January 4, 1964, in the Three Rivers Hospital The young man weighed 7 pounds, 12 1/2 ounces. He was welcomed home by a sister, Linda, and a brother, Billy.

Mr. and Mrs Don Northrop announce the birth of a seven pound and 13 ounce son, Monday, January 13, at 1:30pm in the Lakeview hospital at Paw Paw. The lad has been named Robby John and is welcomed home by two brothers, Alan and Ricky. The maternal grandmother is Mrs. Effie Abernathy and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Northrop are the paternal grandparents.

Constantine’s Tim Maxwell (33) drives in for a layup in Friday night’s action at Marcellus. Unable to prevent the two-pointer is Marcellus star Johnny Mooy (10). In the background can be seen part of the standing room only crow that set a new attendance record in Marcellus. The “standing room” only crowd, estimated at about 700, saw the Marcellus Wildcats lose a nip and tuck battle to Constantine, Friday evening, January 10, by a score of 68-67.

Marcellus Memories – January 30, 1964

Fire Marshall Sets Gym Seating Capacity: The Marcelllus board of education received a bit of shocking news during their regular meeting held Tuesday evening, January 21, when Fire Chief Ken Sisson informed board members of an order from the fire marshal’s office relative to the overcrowding of the gymnasium at basketball games and other school functions. In effect the order informed the board that the fire marshal would inspect the facility and set a maximum number of people that can be admitted to any function held in the gym. It further stated that the school authorities were responsible to see that no one either stands or sits near or in front of any exit from the room.

The action comes as the result of a formal complaint filed with the fire marshal’s office following the Constantine-Marcellus basketball game, and according to the directive, Marcellus was just one of several schools against which this action was being taken.

Word was received by school officials this week that the fire marshal had set the maximum attendance figure for Marcellus at 500.

This means, in effect, that after 500 tickets have been sold for any function to be held in the gymnasium, no more people can be admitted.

Marcellus Memories – January 30, 1964

Marcellus Memories – January 17, 1963

Jones Bank Holds Annual Meeting: At the annual meeting of the stockholders of the G. W. Jones Exchange Bank, of Marcellus, held Tuesday, January 15, 1963, the following were elected directors to serve for the ensuing year: C. B. Jones, D. B. Jones, Arnold Schten, C. Abigail Schten, C. A. Schurtz, D. V. Schurtz, and J. A. Schurtz.

Officers of the bank will be as follows: Donna V. Schurtz, president; Carroll B. Jones, vice president; Arnold A. Schten, cashier; C. Abigail Schten, ass’t cashier; Daniel B. Jones and Velda Barrett, tellers.