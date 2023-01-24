Marcellus Memories – January 30, 1964:

MHS Honor Roll Announced

7th Grade: Peter Hartman; 8th Grade: Martha Chapman, Alida Churchill, Shirl Graham, Suzanne Jones.

9th Grade: Robert Foncannon, Carol Heath, Rebecca Medd, Linda Reigle; 10th Grade: Terry Curtis, Carol McKenzie, Marcia Robinson, Linda Romig, Shirley Shannon, Shirley Wolfe.

11th Grade: Nancy Wintrode: 12th Grade: Gary Bainbridge, Penny Lozon, Lucynda Medd, Patricia Moore, Carol Murray, Marjorie Rhodes, Star Shannon, Carol Wolski.

With Honorable Mention

7th Grade: Teresa Colborn, Daniel Cropsey, Deborah Medd, David Moormann, Dorothy Schlack, Janet Huff

8th Grade: Leslie Clune, Rita Fox, Terry Fuller, Tom Gladney, Stanley Mathews, Linda Wessell.

9th Grade: Annette Bair, Paula Cooper, Beth Swartz,

Nancy Szeide, Christine Terrill 10th Grade: Tom Hunter, Nancy Murray.

11th Grade: John Adams, Marilyn Buckhold, Joel Fox, Judith Hartshman, Sharon Hotovy, Marthat Jacobs, Peggy Kandlestorfer, Bill Mater, Garritt Swakenberg.

12th Grade: Carolyn Apted, Bonnie Barnhart, Patricia Dierickx, Dan Gray, Jackie Hartman, Jeanette Hartman, Barbara Lehew, Sandra Melville, John Mooy, Joann Powell, Penny Rouse, Michael Shanahan.

January 16, 1958:

Benefit Cage Game for Phy. Ed. Dept: On Saturday, January 18, there will be a double feature basketball game in the high school gym to benefit the Phy. Ed. Dept. The feature game at 8:00pm will match the Marcellus Lumber Company team against the Red Roof team from Portage, Michigan. Those playing on the Lumber Company team include Mel Middlestadt, James Blow, Gerald Beard, John Carr, Carroll Ivens, James Fitch, Stuart Rutz, and Leo Schmidt.

Heading the Red Roof roster will be Ralph Kauffman, former University of Michigan star and Larry Morse, Schoolcraft coach.

Preceding the feature game is a contest between the fifth and sixth grade PE classes. The Marcellus Celtics are coached by Richard Klein and Elton McGehee. The coaches for the Marcellus Eagles are Arlen Swartz and Chuck McConnell.