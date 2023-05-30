Marcellus Memories

June 6, 1968: Mrs. Elsey Retires after 41 Year Teaching Career

This picture shows Mrs. Christine Elsey, teacher in the Marcellus Elementary School who retired after 41 years of teaching service. Mrs. Elsey was sitting at her desk on the next-to-last day of her teaching career when the picture was taken.

She was honored at a dinner at the Diamond Harbor Inn, Friday evening, May 31. About 65 people attended the dinner and paid tribute to her long and distinguished service to Marcellus area young people.

Mrs. Elsey lives with her husband, Harvey, on Route 2, Marcellus. She has a son Robert, and a daughter, Mrs. Fred Knapp, both of Marcellus. There are six grandchildren to keep her busy.