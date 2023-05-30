June 12, 1975: Athletic Boosters Club President Don Chucta congratulates Wade Bent for his selection as “Outstanding Athlete of The Year” at the annual Spring Sports Award Banquet last Wednesday, June 4, held in the High School cafetorium. Awards were presented in JV baseball, baseball, softball, girls track and boys track.
June 6, 1968: Mrs. Elsey Retires after 41 Year Teaching Career
This picture shows Mrs. Christine Elsey, teacher in the Marcellus Elementary School who retired after 41 years of teaching service. Mrs. Elsey was sitting at her desk on the next-to-last day of her teaching career when the picture was taken.
She was honored at a dinner at the Diamond Harbor Inn, Friday evening, May 31. About 65 people attended the dinner and paid tribute to her long and distinguished service to Marcellus area young people.
Mrs. Elsey lives with her husband, Harvey, on Route 2, Marcellus. She has a son Robert, and a daughter, Mrs. Fred Knapp, both of Marcellus. There are six grandchildren to keep her busy.
Marcellus Memories – June 6, 1968
MHS Band to Appear in Illinois Parade: The Marcellus High School Band will be appearing in the LaGrange Pet Parade in LaGrange, Illinois, on Saturday, June 8. The band members will leave Marcellus at 5:00am, by school bus, and will return approximately at 5:00pm, that afternoon.
The parade starts at 10:30am (Michigan time) and will be televised on Channel 9 (WGN-TV) out of Chicago. Bands that will be in the parade this year come from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
