Marcellus Memories

June 20, 1963:

Marcellus P.O. Gets New Zip Code: Our five-digit ZIP Code is 49067, Postmaster Frank Townsend announced today.

“Everyone in Marcellus, Michigan, will use this ZIP Code to speed mail deliveries,” Postmaster Townsend said.

ZIP Code, the Post Office Department’s revolutionary new system of improved mail dispatch and delivery goes into effect nationally, July 1.

Mr. Townsend said that when ZIP Code is in full swing, the United States will have “the most modern system of mail distribution and delivery in existence.”

June 6, 1963

July 3, 1975: Top winners in the Fish Contest were all from the Marcellus area. They included: Ray Dentler, largest Bluegill, 11 1/2 oz; Tom Dentler, largest 15 Bluegills, 8 lb. 14 oz; and Carroll Mead, largest Black Bass, 5 lbs., 8 oz.

This Day in White Sox History: June 15, 1958: White Sox pitchers Jim Wilson and Dick Donovan both fired shutouts, beating the Orioles in a doubleheader at Baltimore. The Sox won, 3-0 and 4-0. Later that day, the Sox acquired pitcher Bob Shaw (pictured) as part of a four-player deal with Detroit. Shaw would come up big for the Sox during the 1959 pennant-winning season, going 18-6 with a 2.69 ERA. Shaw began that season in the bullpen, working with Sox pitching coach Ray Berres. After some refinements, he was given a start in Boston where he shut out the Red Sox, 5-0. After that, he became a regular in the starting rotation, and would cap off his year by winning a game in the World Series against the Dodgers at the Coliseum, 1-0, beating Sandy Koufax. (southsidesox.com)