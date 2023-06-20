Marcellus Memories

Miss JoAnn Powell

1964 National Bluegill Frolic Queen

June 25, 1964:

To be Crowned Friday evening, June 26

Dunbar to Crown Queen: Among the distinguished guests at the Frolic will be Dr. Willis Dunbar, Chairman of the Department of History at Western Michigan University. Dr. Dunbar will crown Miss JoAnn Powell as the 1964 National Bluegill Frolic Queen tomorrow evening.

Queen JoAnn and her Court will be the prettiest part of the Frolic.

Friday evening’s entertainment will include performances by Thomas Gray’s Community Youth Band and the barbershopping Sweet Adelines of Kalamazoo.

The Saturday evening program will feature the Van Buren Folk Dancers, the Caldonia Kilty Band and the Highland Dancers as well as street-dancing the “Fisherman’s Stomp.”

July 2, 1964:

First prize winners in the Children’s Parade held Friday afternoon are Robert and Joe Mater, sons of Mr. and Mrs. John Mater of Marcellus. Their entry was entitled, “Sailing to the Frolic for Fun!”

June 27, 1968:

Seven from County to be Drafted in July: State Selective Service Headquarters this week ordered local draft boards to deliver 1,208 men for induction in July.

Included in the call by counties: Allegan 10, Barry 16, Berrien 30, Cass 7, St. Joseph 10, Van Buren 22. Previously monthly calls for the year have been January, 2,542; February, 1,664, and May, 3,412.

Men subject to induction in July will include volunteers, single men and those married after August 26, 1965.

The induction ages are 19 and 26, with the oldest men selected first.

An additional 5,204 have been ordered for preinduction physical examinations during July to determine their acceptability for military service.

***

[Between 1948 and 1973, men were drafted into the armed forces in both peacetime and conflict periods. Today, the Selective Service System remains in “standby” mode should Congress see it necessary to resume military conscriptions. For more about the history of Selective Service, visit https://www.sss.gov/history-and-records/]