Marcellus Memories – December 14, 1972

The 1st and 2nd grfade students of the Volinia Primary School enjoyed a Thanksgiving Feast on November 23rd. Mr. Holmes’ 1st graders have been studying American Indians and this feast was their culminating activity. Miss Buckhold’s 2nd graders played the part of the Pilgrims. Pictured left to right: Kevin Berumann, Joni Klein, Gail Noel and Marty Lutrell.

New Elementary Building to be Ready by January 1st.

Contractors on the new elementary building have informed school officials they expect to complete our new building by December 20th. This will give us an opportunity to move our school furniture and equipment into the building during the Christmas vacation period. The kindergarten and the first, second, third and fourth grades will be housed in the new building. When school reopens on Thursday, January 2nd, we should be located in the new building. We hope to announce the date for dedication and open-house at an early date.