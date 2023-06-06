Marcellus Middle School Enjoys End-of-Year Activities

What better way to keep students engaged than to to get them outdoors. Marceellus Middle School eighth-graders enjoyed a day at Fred Russ Forest Park in Volinia, Thursday, June 1. The weather was perfect to engage in a river study project. At left is Grant Poole, Water Quality Specialist, Pokagon Band DNR, electro-shocking fish in the Dowagiac Creek, assisted by two students. The goal was to catch the fish, take them onshore where they were measured, weighed and generally checked over to assess their health, and then return them to the creek.

Cass County Conservation District SESC Administrator Korie Blyveis (pictured) who was on hand to talk about invasive species and soils, is seen with (left to right) Lylah Burton and Arieanna McClain doing some bird identification. Blyveis is an avid birder and highly recommends the Merlin Bird ID app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. [The Editor tried it – it’s fantastic!]

Friday, June 2, was more than just First Friday in Marcellus. The Middle School hosted a semi-formal masked ball as part of the end-of-the-year activities. Pictured at left are (left to right) Levi Johnson, Zachary Harrison, Chris Martin, Trent Allen, Hunter Steele, Cary Causey, and Gabe Fochs. While the dancers at right are unidentified, they certainly are having a great time!

The Middle School Masked Ball featured an array of fashion choices. Eighth graders Morgan McClain and Serenity Singleton, at right, wore cascading full length attire while seventh graders Emma Caudill and Kerrianne O’Donnell chose a more modern dancing-friendly style.