Marcellus News names Wiley as 2024 Person of the Year

In what is likely the first time in its history, The Marcellus News has selected a Person of the Year. The honor goes to Justin Wiley, 1620AM and SMART Recovery meeting facilitator.

by Kay Schten McAdam

Editor, The Marcellus News

For what is most likely the first time in its 148-year history, The Marcellus News is pleased to announce its Person of the Year – Justin Wiley of Marcellus.

The first time I witnessed Justin walk into a Council meeting and set up 1620AM’s camera equipment for the livestream, I was elated. A great weight had been lifted from The News’ shoulders. Residents of the Village, the Township and anyone with a personal or professional interest in Marcellus deserve a wider range of information outlets than an old-fashioned newspaper can provide on its own.

As with most entities governed by a board, it’s rare to meet regularly in front of a full house. Whether it’s a case of other commitments, not enough time, lack of interest, or mobility issues, people just don’t attend public meetings. With the decline of local news coverage nationwide, how, when, and where people receive insight and transparency of how their tax dollars are being spent is increasingly a challenge. Wiley recognized this challenge and the livestream of local meetings on Facebook was born.

“I’m tired of the people who don’t know how to ask questions or are afraid to go to the meetings,” Wiley says. “I wanted to give them access. Thanks to my friends Jonathan [Casselberry-Scott], Tony [Ruacho], and Joe [Watts], and the radio station [1620AM], I’m able to go in there and do that.

Justin Wiley on the job, December 16, taping the annual holiday concert by the Marcellus Schools Music Department. – News Photo



“All of these little things about being part of the community are part of who I am. I see others who are trying to do the same things, and I just grab on to them and say, ‘Let’s do it together.’”

Wiley’s desire to foster a sense of community has been with him most of his life. Until he was about 13, his parents owned Wiley’s Country Kitchen between Mattawan and Paw Paw. One Christmas, one of their waitress’s house burned down and Wiley’s parents decided to “adopt” the family.

“[My parents] sat us down and said that means we’re not going to be able to have a very big Christmas. They took us with them to deliver items they needed, and I remember seeing the joy in their eyes. Being part of a community like that has always been my dream.”

Wiley is contributing much more to the community than ease of access to public meetings. He has started AA and SMART Recovery meetings on Mondays at Patch & Remington.

“Ron Terrill was a big influence on my recovery as an alcoholic. So, I wanted to do something for the community. The only thing I could think of was to start a recovery group. I reached out to SMART Recovery and then I finished their training program. That allowed me to be under their umbrella of peer counseling.

“After my whole life of being Al-Anon, Ala-Teen, Ala-Tot, AA, I was qualified to start an AA meeting and then a SMART Recovery meeting for people who are agnostic, science-based. We don’t want to exclude anybody.”

Wiley credits his fiancé, Lisa Darnell, for being “the spoon that stirs the drink.”

“She is my partner. She is my everything. Without her I’m incapable of having the time or energy to accomplish anything in this town.”

Wiley is often asked what he gets out of all the volunteer hours he puts in on behalf of the community.

“It just puts me at peace knowing that we have each other. If I ever need help, I know who I can go to, and they know they can go to me.”

Wiley and broadcast partner and new Village Council member Joe Watts are expanding their plans for 2025. They are committed to livestreaming all the Village Council meetings on 1620AM’s Facebook page (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, 7:00pm, Village Hall), and hope to add the Marcellus DDA meetings and Marcellus Township meetings. They also hope to provide more coverage for school events.

Besides the Monday AA and SMART Recovery meetings, Wiley is branching out to an evening AA meeting to help provide greater access to more people.

“This is where Lisa and I live, and we just want the best for this community. We are extremely blessed. If you have enough energy to take care of yourself, you should. And if you have energy left over, you should lift up the person next to you.

“And I couldn’t do any of this without Tony, Joe and Jonathan. They let me be me.”

And we are all the better for it. . .

For more information about the AA and SMART Recovery meetings, follow Marcellus Active in Recovery on Facebook or email 84justinwiley@gmail.com.

To find out more about SMART Recovery, visit smartrecovery.org

Editor’s Note: The area has yet another new source of local information while being a safe place for public discourse, marcellusnow.com, developed by Carter Surach. Please check it out.

