Marcellus Township 2025 Board of Review

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF REVIEW

The Organizational meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:30 pm at Decatur Township Hall, 103 E Delaware Street, Decatur. No appeals of 2025 assessments will be heard at this time. The Board of Review will meet to hear appeals of 2025 assessments on Monday, March 10, 9:00 am-3:00 pm at the Decatur Township Hall, 103 E Delaware Street, Decatur, and Thursday, March 20, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Marcellus Township Hall, 463 W Main Street, Marcellus. Resident and non-resident property owners may protest by letter if received by noon on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Estimated multipliers for each class of property for 2025 are as follows:

Agricultural……… 1.1620

Commercial…….. 1.0609

Industrial………… 1.0535

Residential……….. 1.1531

The tentative ratio for each class is 50%. The inflation rate multiplier for use in calculating 2025 capped value is 1.031

The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to those with disabilities planning to attend upon three (3) days’ notice to the Township Clerk. If you require such aids or services and plan to appeal in person, please call the Township.

Shalice Northrop, Marcellus Township Assessor

###