Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library Receives $7,314 Grant from Michigan Gateway Community Foundation

The Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library, 205 E. Main, has served the community in its current location for almost a century.

Marcellus Township, January 8, 2024 — The Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of $7,314 from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation. This annual grant is made possible through the endowment fund established from the trust of Albert V. and Deana M. Lillie as an estate gift.

Deana Lillie, in her will, expressed her vision of creating a permanent endowment for the library “to provide the community with access and guidance to resources that inform, entertain, and enrich.” The $7,314 grant represents a commitment to realizing this vision and further enhancing the library’s ability to serve the Marcellus community.

The endowment is facilitated through the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to “fostering a community of philanthropy, for good, forever.” Their mission is to initiate, protect, nurture, and create philanthropic efforts that generate a lasting positive impact in local communities, specifically within South Berrien and Cass Counties.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, made possible by the foresight and generosity of Albert V. and Deana M. Lillie,” said Library Director, Patricia Buckhold. “This funding will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to provide valuable resources, information, and enrichment to the community.”

Community members interested in supporting the Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library and contributing to the endowment fund are encouraged to visit www.mgcf.org. There, they can make a direct contribution to the fund benefiting the library or explore the 125 other worthy funds established to benefit the southwest Michigan region.

For more information about the Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library, please contact: Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library marcellusmichiganlibrary@gmail.com 269.646.9654, PO Box 49, 205 E Main St, Marcellus, MI 49067.

For more information about the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, please contact: Michigan Gateway Community Foundation info@mgcf.org 269.695.3521, 111 Days Avenue, Buchanan, MI 49107.