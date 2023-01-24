Library Director Patty Buckhold (left) and library board member Sharon Melko are all smiles thanks to a generous donation of furniture and equipment from Michael Bainbridge (center) and The Rock at Big Fish Lake.

Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library is the recipient of a generous donation of furniture and equipment from Michael Bainbridge and The Rock at Big Fish Lake. Those who attended the open house in honor of long-time library director Chris Nofsinger’s retirement January 19, were the first to enjoy the 40 sturdy folding chairs, five round banquet tables with linens, and a portable stage platform.

“The library is very appreciative for his donation,” Library Director Patty Buckhold says. “It will elevate our events and presentations, literally and figuratively.”

Buckhold also announces the departure of long-time staff and board members.

“Joy Kozik has been the mastermind behind so many of our entertaining and educational events. Her enthusiasm and willingness to take on any challenge is unmatched and will especially be missed next Halloween.

“Alex Kowalski tended to stay behind the scenes, but he has served as the technology specialist for the library since 2014, volunteering his time and expertise to ensure everything I.T. related was running smoothly.”

Departing board members are Sue Garcia, who joined the library board in 2007, and Carol Pica, who joined in 2008.

“We cannot express how grateful we are for their many years of responsible, thoughtful stewardship,” Buckhold says, “as well as their willingness to step into roles far beyond the ‘normal’ board duties, which usually involved costumes.”

Buckhold says the library board and staff join the Marcellus community in mourning the recent passing of Mike Holmes, who was a library board member for 23 years.

“His generosity and kindness will be sorely missed; our thoughts are with the Holmes family during this difficult time.”