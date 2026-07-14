Market One Recognizes Outstanding Leadership and Impact at Sixth Annual Awards Event

PAW PAW, Mich. — On June 24, Market One hosted its Sixth Annual Awards Event at the picturesque Marion Magnolia Farms, bringing together local business owners, civic leaders, and community partners from Cass and Van Buren counties. The evening served as a celebration of the achievements of standout businesses and forward-thinking municipalities that are driving meaningful impact across Southwest Michigan.

The event featured an inspiring keynote address by Seth Carlson of the Michigan Office of Rural Prosperity, alongside a reflective and forward-looking update from Market One leadership highlighting ongoing initiatives and progress.

A centerpiece of the evening was the presentation of awards recognizing organizations for their innovation, leadership, and contributions to economic development. Award recipients were selected through a nomination and application process, underscoring their exceptional accomplishments and commitment to the community. The 2026 Market One Award recipients are:

• Community Champion of the Year: Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.

• Municipal Trailblazer of the Year: The Village of Edwardsburg

• Business Innovator of the Year: St. Julian Winery & Distillery (Paw Paw)

• Economic Pioneer of the Year: Special-Lite (Decatur)

• Legacy Award: Randall L. Peat (Award also renamed to the ‘Randall L. Peat Legacy Award’)

• Best New Business of the Year: CozyTea (Hartford)

• Best New Business of the Year Honorable Mention: M2 Real Estate Collective (Mattawan)

Businesses and municipalities across Cass and Van Buren counties continue to make remarkable progress and deserve recognition for their achievements,” said Dan Peat, Interim Executive Director of Market One. “We are honored to celebrate these organizations, whose innovation, resilience, and leadership play a vital role in strengthening our regional economy.”

In addition to the award winners, Market One also recognized eight distinguished supporters as Torchbearer Investors for their support within the last year and contributions to the organization’s mission. These investors include City of Gobles, Invenergy, LaGrange Township, Pine Grove Township, Ralph Moyle Inc., SME-USA, The Barton Group, & Willis Law.

“We are deeply grateful for the businesses and municipalities that choose to invest in Market One,” said Chad Ritchie, Chair of the Market One Board. “Their continued support fuels meaningful progress—empowering us to expand programs, secure vital grant funding, and deliver the resources that help our employers and communities not only grow, but thrive.”

About Market One

Market One is a nonprofit focused on connecting people, investments, and organizations with strategies and services that improve the quality of life and economic conditions in Cass and Van Buren counties. Our staff focuses on developing strategies that will allow our communities to thrive by addressing needs related to workforce, community, and business development. For more information, visit www.marketone.org, follow us on Instagram @market1edo, or “like” us on Facebook @Market1Edo.

###