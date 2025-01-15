Martha Shugars

September 14, 1942 ~ January 13, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and profound love that we announce the passing of Martha “Grandma Cookie” Shugars at the age of 82, the beloved matriarch of our family passed away on Monday, January 13, 2025, surrounded by family. She was a beacon of strength, compassion, and unwavering love who held our family together through every joy and challenge.

Her life started fast and furious on September 14, 1942, under an old oak tree in Moore Park on the way to the hospital in Three Rivers. She was the daughter of the late Wallace and Zaida (Lamb) Medd. She married the love of her life, Elwyn Shugars, whom she remained married to for 54 years until his passing in 2016.

Martha devoted her life to her family, always putting their needs above her own and showering each of us with unconditional love. Her fearless spirit and nurturing presence were the foundation of countless cherished memories. She had the rare ability to make everyone she met feel special, and her home was a sanctuary where warmth and love flourished.

She spent much of her life on a busy family farm, where hard work and dedication were part of daily life. Martha embraced the bustling activity with grace, finding joy in the shared effort and connection it brought to the family. In later years, her winters were spent in Florida which offered her a chance to recharge, basking in the sunshine and embracing the simplicity and serenity that she cherished there.

No matter where she was, she could always find a group to play cards with, and Bridge was her favorite game. Her sharp mind and competitive spirit made her a sought-after partner at any table. Sewing was a passion that she embraced with skill and creativity. Her handmade pieces were a testament to her talent and will continue to serve as beautiful reminders of her love. She also found joy in the kitchen, where her cooking and baking were legendary. Her chocolate chip cookies were the epitome of comfort and love, earning her the nickname “Grandma Cookie” from her great-grandchildren, a title she wore with pride.

Surviving are her four children, Scott (Kathy) Shugars, Kay (Jeff) Klein, Jay (Lynn) Shugars, and Gay Shugars all of Marcellus; four grandsons, Tim (Kat) Klein, Nicholas (Renee) Seelye, Brandon (Amanda) Shugars, and Devan Shugars; three granddaughters, Brooke (Matt) Osbeck, Shelby Earl, and Bryn (Rodney) Nettleton; 16 great-grandchildren; four siblings, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three siblings, and a grandson, Andrew.

She taught us the true meaning of family and love. Though we will miss her deeply, we take comfort in knowing her love will continue to guide us always. Rest in peace, you will forever be our light.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Family First Funeral & Cremation Services 52780 M-40 Marcellus, MI 49067.

