MDARD Director Boring Issues Fair Recommendations, Amends Emergency Order in Response to HPAI

Lansing, MI –Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Tim Boring announced recently an amendment to the director’s Determination of Extraordinary Emergency, HPAI Risk Reduction Response Order (HRRRO) as part of the state’s response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak and provided guidance to better protect animals and attendees at county fairs this season.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts with local, state and federal partners and partnership within our farming community to implement enhanced biosecurity measures Michigan is seeing a slowing of the spread of HPAI A(H5N1) in dairy cattle and domestic poultry,” said Boring. “We’re seeing the results of Order through the reduction in spread and new cases. But even as fair season starts to get into full swing and our youth are excited to show their hard work, we can’t let our guard down on biosecurity.”

Boring amended the HRRRO, effective July 1, 2024, to include the following:

Any cattle not lactating nor in the final two months of pregnancy originating from any licensed dairy farm premises intended to be exhibited at Michigan fairs, exhibitions, or expositions must demonstrate to fair, exhibition, or exposition officials upon arrival at the grounds a negative HPAI A(H5N1) test that has been conducted in the last seven (7) days.

Permittable tests include: Nasal swab tests on the individual animal being exhibited, or Milk bulk tank sample test from the dairy farm.



Fairs, exhibitions, or expositions must keep a list of all exhibitors of livestock including poultry with contact information including home addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses, and must provide it to the department upon request.



Fairs, exhibitions, or expositions with livestock including poultry must have signage educating the public about biosecurity at the entry and exit of every barn housing livestock including poultry for exhibition, including handwashing, and maintaining a safe distance from animals.

Under the initial HRRRO, Michigan had to go 30 consecutive days without a new HPAI A (H5N1) detection in poultry before showing poultry at fairs could be reinstated. On June 8, 2024, the state reached 30 consecutive days without a new HPAI A(H5N1) detection, which lifted the restrictions on poultry exhibitions outlined. Additionally, the prohibition on all lactating cows and animals from farms impacted by HPAI A(H5n1) remains in effect, as outlined in the original HRRRO.

MDARD also provided recommendations on how best to help prevent the spread of HPAI A(H5N1) and other disease at fairs, exhibitions, and expositions. The recommendations, in addition to what is required under Animal Industry Act, include:

For fair, exhibition, and exposition organizers: consider holding a terminal show and/or reducing the time all/any species of animals are at the fair, exhibition, and/or exposition to 72 hours or less.

Animal health checks should be performed as animals arrive at the fairgrounds, or exhibition grounds, or exposition grounds. For cattle, in particular, it is recommended to have a veterinarian examine these animals when they arrive. If animals show any signs of illness upon arrival, they should not be permitted to unload from trailers nor enter fairground, or exhibition, or exposition barns. If animals show any signs of illness throughout the exhibition period, they should be isolated from other animals and examined by a veterinarian, who will determine next, appropriate steps to take.

Any person who suspects or confirms an animal is either affected by a lawfully reportable disease (such as HPAI A(H5N1)) or contaminated with a toxic substance shall immediatelyreport the case to MDARD by calling 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

Hand-cleansing facilities or hand-sanitizing methods should be operational and adequately stocked.

Fairs, exhibitions, and expositions should strongly consider limiting the amount of time livestock barns are open for the general public or visitors to access and encourage the public to keep a 6’ (six feet) distance from animals being shown.

All species of animals should be isolated for 30 days following the fair, exhibition, or exposition.

All species of animals should not be exhibited at successive shows less than 30 days apart.

A copy of the amended order is available online at www.michigan.gov/birdflu.

More information and to sign up for avian influenza news alerts are also available on the www.michigan.gov/birdflu and Michigan.gov/InfluenzaA websites.

###