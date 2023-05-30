Memorial Day 2023: VFW Post #4054 Salutes Fallen Comrades

Members of VFW Post #4054 saluted their fallen comrades during Memorial Day services at Bly Cemetery, Monday, May 29. Pictured left to right are Hank Preis, Gary Primm and Roger Bower.
Members of VFW Post #4054 participating in the Memorial Day ceremony are (front row, left to right): Larry Romig, Marty Szeide, Randy Rogers, Hank Yeomans. Back row, left to right: Royce Ryan, Paul Kubick, and Steve Northrop.
The Reverends Elizabeth and Carl Wright provided the Memorial Prayer, Address, and Benediction for VFW Post #4054 during Memorial Day services, Monday, May 29, at Bly Cemetery. Rev. Carl Wright reminded the audience of the powerful words and message of President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural speech of January, 20, 1961: “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
