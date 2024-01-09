MHS Alums Face-off in Conference Basketball Game, January 13

The Kalamazoo Valley Community College Cougars play host to conference foe Lake Michigan Red Hawks, Saturday, January 13, 1:00pm. The match-up pits two former Ladycats against each other. KVCC’s center #15 Brooklyn Vantilburg (first row, third from right above) will meet LMC’s #34 Alli Daugherty. Vantilburg graduated in 2023 and Daugherty in 2022. Admission to the contest is free. KVCC is located at 6767 West O Ave, Kalamazoo.

photo source: athletics.kvcc.edu