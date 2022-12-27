MHS Bands Give the Gift of Music for the Holidays

Flutist Abby Tone requested her photo be in the paper and The News, of course, is happy to oblige! Tone and the MHS Concert Band are making their way to the stage to perform for a delighted audience Wednesday, December 21. The music selections for the evening were sublime and a fitting start to the holidays.

The Concert Band performed four numbers including the very fitting White Christmas.

Director of Bands Katy Essex goes through the pre-concert ritual of tuning instruments with seventh grade flutist Sydney Crabtree. The Middle School Band peformed four numbers including The Chipmunk Song (but no one shouted out, ALVIN! Maybe next year).