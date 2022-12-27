MHS Bands Give the Gift of Music for the Holidays

Flutist Abby Tone requested her photo be in the paper and The News, of course, is happy to oblige! Tone and the MHS Concert Band are making their way to the stage to perform for a delighted audience Wednesday, December 21. The music selections for the evening were sublime and a fitting start to the holidays.
The Concert Band performed four numbers including the very fitting White Christmas.
Director of Bands Katy Essex goes through the pre-concert ritual of tuning instruments with seventh grade flutist Sydney Crabtree. The Middle School Band peformed four numbers including The Chipmunk Song (but no one shouted out, ALVIN! Maybe next year).
Members of the sixth grade band look to the middle school students for guidance during pre-concert protocols in the band room. Picture left to right: Nani Ferguson, Zariah Green, Hunter Steele, Cary Causey, Tana Jordan and Julian Martin.The sixth graders did a fantastic job on three traditional tunes: Jingle Bells, Jolly Old St. Nick, and Up on the Housetop.
The MHS jazz class started the event with Nutcracker Swing and Now Rock, Ye Rested Gentlemen.
Thank you to Miss Essex and all the band students for a festive evening!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.