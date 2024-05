MHS Department of Music Salutes Seniors

Seniors Kylie Kozik, far right, followed by Mackenzie Schuur and Miles Bartram had the honor of leading the MHS Class of 2024 into the Varsity Gym, Thursday, May 16, for Senior Honors Night. The marching band led the class in performing the famous snake routine. . . with no apparent injuries reported. Graduation is Sunday, June 2. The senior band members were honored during Senior Night, Wednesday, May 15, during the spring concert. -News Photo

Senior Drum Major Kylie Kozik, left, with Band Director Katy Essex during the band’s spring concert and Senior Night, May 15. Kozik was awarded the presitigious John Philip Sousa Award, which recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication.

Senior saxophonist Parker Enright received the Louis Armstrong Award from Director Katy Essex, May 15. The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award® was inaugurated in 1974 shortly after the great jazz artist died in 1971. It honors the outstanding jazz musician at each high school.

Senior trumpeter Abby Asmus

Senior percussionist Miles Bartram

Senior flutist Emily Carlson

Senior trumpeter Jordyn Kieszkowski

Senior trumpeter Dawsen Lehew

Senior percussionist Mackenzie Schuur

On behalf of the senior band members, Parker Enright presents Miss Essex with a variety of gifts as a token of their appreciation during the annual spring concert, May 15.

Marcellus Schools Band Members 2023-2024

6th Grade Band Middle School Band High School Band cont.

Flutes Flutes Ariah Evans

Trina Bixler Caleb Berger Madisyn Harrison

Payton Courtney Sydney Crabtree *Aubree Kruger

Clarinets Clarinets *Lyssa Robson

Lennon Carney Annabell Bent Skielynn Snodderly

Megin Dempsey Kerrianne O’Donnell Allyson Wright

Stanley Drauch Alto Saxophones Bass Clarinet

Ellie Etter Akoyi Goodlow Elijah Weeks

Hunter Hawkins Zackery Harrison Alto Saxophones

Rilee Kenyon Tenor Saxophone +*Parker Enright

Angelica Reyes Larson Cardella Zoey Fink

Grayson Reynolds Trumpets *Lilly O’Connor

Alto Saxophones Cary Causey Tenor Saxophones

Callen Breseman Gabriel Ellison Coltyn Breseman

Burton Crabtree Sam Gerring Marvin Jones

Allison Earl Levi Johnson Bari Saxophones

Nolan Fletter Horn Adam Bates

Skylar Sams-Beurmann Miranda Huyck Braden Wilson

Mayson Snodderly Trombones Trumpets

Ethan Templin Jayden Querfurth +Abigail Asmus

Bear Woodhouse Hannah Sharp *Noah Bohan

Trumpets Hunter Steele *Carlyn Deer

Daniel Affriseo Tuba +*Jordyn Kieszkowski

Brayden Donley Elin Essex +*Kylie Kozik

Colten Eisenhart Percussion +Dawsen Lehew

Levi Kruger Nani Ferguson Lilly Lukowski

Camden Mikel Clayton First Horn

Bryson Proffitt Zariah Green *Micah Gooden

Emmalynn Wright Ashton Griner Trombones

Horns Tana Jordan *Hunter Hurley

Alaina Jansen Julian Martin Matthew Lehew

Everett Williams Garret Sharp Tuba

Trombones Carlee Osborn

Cade Lehew High School Band Percussion

Blake Payton Flutes +Miles Bartram

Jesse Sylvester +Emily Carlson Layna Cardella

Austin Vickery Rachael Drauch Payton Krueger

Percussion Brooke Evans *Atheylia Pachovas

Tanner Cornwell Makynn Harrison +Mackenzie Schuur

Gavin Hackworth Clarinets Catherine Shelton

Tuxson Park Sierra Bartow William Tooley

Jashonne Robinson Alivia Colley +Denotes Senior

Savannah Colley *Denotes Jazz Band