MHS FFA brings home a 5th place finish from Nationals

MHS FFA students Morgan McClain, left, and Allyson Wright took 5th place at the National FFA Convention for their presentation on egg grading

by Carlyn Deer

MHS FFA Reporter

Marcellus FFA members spent last week in Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention and Expo. On the first day, the chapter toured Fair Oaks Farms and took an animal science tour at Purdue University.

Pictured at during their stop at Purdue, first row, left to right, Mrs. Abby Asmus, Morgan McClain, Madelyn Osbeck, and Ariah Evans. Back row, left to right, Carlyn Deer, Aubree Kruger, Ally Wright, Emma Wright and Leyton Turri.

The next day, Allyson Wright and Morgan McClain set up their Agriscience Fair project on grading eggs at the Expo Center. They presented it the following day, with Michigan FFA Executive Secretary Tiffany Rogers-Randolph stopping by to check it out.

When asked what she’ll remember most from National Convention, Ariah Evans said, “Seeing my best friends on stage.” She also shared that a quote from National Officer Luke stuck with her: “See a light, be a light.”

Reflecting on her Agriscience project, Morgan McClain said, “It taught me things I might not have learned until later in life, and that hard work always pays off in the end.”

To finish off the trip, Allyson and Morgan placed 5th in the nation and received a Gold rating in the Food Processing and Products System, Division IV — an incredible achievement for both them and the Marcellus FFA Chapter.

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