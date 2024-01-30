MHS Grapplers Shine Over Weekend

Marcellus’ Nate Irwin, second from left, became the highest placing Wildcat grappler, to date, at The Greater Berrien County Tournament, with a third place finish. Not pictured, freshman Brock Woodhouse who came home with a solid 6th place. –photo courtesy of Coach Sam Adams

The Wildcat grapplers enjoyed another weekend of solid wrestling Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27.

On Friday, the girls traveled to St. Joseph High School for the 3rd annual Altman Girls Tournament. Gabriella Allen became a 3-time Champion. Also placing were Carlee Osborn, 2nd place, Memory Sylvester, 2nd place, and Madisyn Harrison, 3rd.

Enjoying their success at the Altman Girls Tournament are, left to right, Coach Andy Crawley, Coach Bruce Allen, Carlee Osborn, Memory Sylvester, Gabriella Allen, Madisyn Harrison, Head Coach Sam Adams, and Coach Trenton Kane. Gabriella Allen became a 3-time champion during the event.

–photo courtesy of Coach Sam Adams

The boys got their shot at glory early on Saturday at The Greater Berrien County Tournament also hosted by St. Joseph High School, which according to Coach Sam Adams is “the premier tournament in our area.”

Adams reports that Nate Irwin came away with the Wildcats’ highest placing for MHS to date with a hard fought 3rd place. Freshman Brock Woodhouse placed with a solid 6th.