MHS Library celebrates Grand Opening, December 20

The MHS Class of 2025 had the honor of being the first class to officially enter the “new” high school library on Friday, February 20. Pictured with the class are English Teacher Melody Schneider, far right, and high school principal Lynn Wagner, seated center front in stripes. -News Photo

The MHS Class of 2025 has met their goal of making the high school library more welcoming with updated furniture and new books.

Class Vice President Lyssa Robson was one of the official hosts of the library’s grand opening, Friday, December 20. Earlier this year, the class applied for and received a $4,000 Youth Literacy Grant from Dollar General. The YLG is one of five such grants available through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

During the opening, each class was invited in to peruse the new titles, enjoy donuts and spend time in the library which had not been updated in quite some time.

According to Robson, senior Atheylia Pachovas purchased the new fiction and nonfiction titles after compiling survey results from each class member about which books they’d like to add to the collection.

“We finished cataloguing, putting cards in the back and grade level stickers on them,” Robson says, “and they’re ready to be checked out.”

Robson says they also received a donation of flexible furniture but would love to get more. She also says she likes to read “a lot of thrillers and mysteries.”

And the current book on her nightstand? The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley

****

According to the Young Readers Foundation, reading is fundamental to improving vocabulary, writing skills, comprehension, focus and concentration, developing critical thinking skills, and improving results at school. It also broadens horizons, helps with socialization, develops emotions, improves memory, and builds confidence. In other words: Kids Who Read Succeed!

###

