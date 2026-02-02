Michael S. Middlestadt

Michael Scott Middlestadt, 80, of Elkhart, passed away on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Valley View Healthcare.

Michael was born on January 23, 1946, in Paw Paw, MI to the late, Lyle V. Middlestadt and Esther Edith (Cole) Middlestadt.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Esther Middlestadt; son, Jeffrey Scott Middlestadt; first wife, Elaine Middlestadt; recent wife, Bonnie Summers; and brother, Marvin Middlestadt.

Michael is survived by his son, Joel Ray Middlestadt of Elkhart, and his brother Melvin Middlestadt of Caledonia, MI.

Michael was employed at CTS for 47 years, retiring in 2011. He was also a bartender at Barzaks now Jay Walkers in Mottville, MI.

He enjoyed taking care of his yard and playing solitaire.

Michael was a hard worker and a good man.

Michael will be cremated and laid to rest at Bly Cemetery in Marcellus, MI, at a later date.

Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the family.

