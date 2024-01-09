Michigan Wins National Championship, 34-13, over Washington!

A sea of Maize & Blue sweeps Marcellus

Marcellus – as well as most of the state – was a tsunami of maize and blue Monday, January 8, 2024, in support of Michigan’s appearance in the CFP National Championship game against the Washington Huskies.

The sea of support was particularly evident from the Marcellus Community Schools, which posted video-taped messages to recent MHS grad and member of Team 144, Cordell Jones-McNally. The talented punter/kicker was announced as a preferred walk-on for the Wolverines in 2022. Cordell Jones-McNallly

MHS Class of ‘23

Member Team 144

U of MI Wolverines

Photo: mgoblue.com

The moment was huge Monday night when #97 walked in front of the ESPN cameras on the team’s way to the field. Did I leap from the couch to do the Marcellus Fan Dance proclaiming, “There’s Cordell! There’s Cordell!”? You betcha. His entry onto the field was just one culmination of his years of incredibly hard work, dedication and perseverance. Not every young football player makes the roster of a national championship level football program. On average, only about 2.9% of high school football players go on to play at Division I colleges. That’s some #WildcatPride right there.

Cordell Jones-McNally during senior year at MHS, 2022-2023.

And it was a heck of a game – for Michigan, that is. Washington Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may have experienced his worst best day, but the Heisman Trophy runner-up is seen as a potential top ten draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Nevertheless, congratulations, Michigan; congratulations, Cordell! We are proud of you!

And did I mention “we” won, 34-13. . .