Marcellus senior #12 Nate Mihills and Lawrence senior #14 Ben McCaw were recognized prior to the boys’ varsity basketball game Friday, January 19. Mihills and McCaw were selected as finalists for the MHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. According to Athletic Director Don Price, they are two of 120 in the entire state across all classes and are two of of eight males in Class D.

Mihills and McCaw battle it out on the court during the Wildcats’ 62-19 win over visiting Lawrence.

-Photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography