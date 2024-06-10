Minne (Marie) Cleveland

June 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Minnie (Marie) Cleveland, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished member of her community. Minnie passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, June 7, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and warm memories.

Born as Minnie Westphal in Jones, Michigan, in Cass County, Minnie was the beloved daughter of George Fredrick Westphal and Carlie Allene Smith. Known to many as Marie, she lived a life filled with service, joy, and passion for her community and family.

Marie dedicated many years to the Marcellus Community School and Lewis Cass Intermediate Schools as a school bus driver, ensuring the safety and well-being of countless children. Her commitment to service extended beyond her professional life as she became a president and lifetime member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary in Marcellus and a proud member of the Eastern Star.

Marie had a zest for life, enjoying activities such as bingo, bowling, gardening, and playing card games. She was known for her culinary talents, especially her deep-fried chicken and apple pie, which were loved by all who had the pleasure of tasting them.

Marie is survived by her three children: Larry (Janet) Cleveland, Fred Cleveland, and Suzanne Cleveland. She was a devoted grandmother to Kristen (Brian) Miller, Karen (Fran) Scott, Karlie (TJ) Clark, Kendra (Layne) Deuel, Josh Cleveland, and Chris Cleveland, and a proud great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Marie’s warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and community will be deeply missed. Her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In accordance with Minnie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest with her family at Poe Cemetery of Newberg Twp on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

The Cleveland family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Homes and Cremation Society, 129 South Grand Street, Schoolcraft, MI 49087. 269-679-5622.