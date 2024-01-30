Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc on MHS Athletic Schedule but the Games Go On!

Tough week last week on the MHS Athletic Schedule. Two days of ice prompted the cancellation of seven games, however, contests were able to continue later in the week. Pictured above is #1 Ladora Bet Sargis holding Decatur’s Hannah Northrup at bay during Marcellus’ loss to the visiting Raiders, Thursday, January 25. -photo by Kerrianne O’Donnell, 8th Grade, Marcellus Media Club

‘Cats Split with Decatur – JV Boys get the “W” – Girls Varsity Falls to Raiders

Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Marcellus Athletic schedule last week. The icy conditions caused the cancellation of seven basketball games, five on Monday, January 22, and two on Tuesday, January 23, so the printed schedule in this week’s News is as up-to-date as possible at the time of printing.

The Decatur Raiders came to town Thursday, January 25, one day earlier than originally planned, but with just their boys JV and Girls varsity. Decatur’s boys varsity team suspended their season in mid-December, but fortunately for most of the players, they are getting playing time on JV.

The Marcellus Girls Varsity put up the good fight against the Raiders but could not pull ahead despite a 20-point effort by junior Sophia Affriseo. Affriseo scored in all four quarters finishing with eight two-pointers and four single shots from the charity stripe. Contributing to the scoring were junior Ladora Bet Sargis with seven, while seniors Clare Flory and Olivia Hicks added four and two respectively. Final score: Decatur 43 – Marcellus 33.

#2 junior Sophia Affriseo goes up for two of her 20 points during the Wildcats’ 43-33 loss to the visiting Decatur Raiders, January 25.

-photo by Kerrianne O’Donnell, 8th Grade, Marcellus Media Club

Despite the loss against Decatur, the girls varsity did not make it easy for the Raiders. Going tough on D against Decatur’s Carlee Cady are, left to right, Clare Flory, Sophia Affriseo, Olivia Hicks, Lily Scoggin and Ladora Bet Sargis

-photo by Kerrianne O’Donnell, 8th Grade, Marcellus Media Club

The first game of the night belonged to the boys JV and it was a doozy. No concerns here with the future of boys basketball at MHS. The junior ‘Cats outscored Decatur 9-1 in the first, 18-11 in the third, and 10-4 in the fourth resulting in a 41-24 victory.

This is an athletic, talented team, the majority of which is all ninth graders. Jamarion Robinson is the lone sophomore, while junior Adam Bates pops in occasionally from his spot on varsity. Leading the scoring against Decatur were Robinson and Martelle Enright with 10 buckets apiece, followed by Cale Hackenberg with 9, Matt Lehew with two shots from beyond the three-point line, and two apiece from Bates, Javonne Robinson, and Zade Tyszka. Enright is also credited with 10 steals.

#5 ninth-grader Matt Lehew makes his way around the top of the key against the JV Decatur Raiders, Thursday, January 25. The younger ‘Cats defeated the visitors, 41-24. – News Photo

#12 Cale Hackenberg makes his way down the court against Decatur’s #12 Rodrigo Moreno during the JV ‘Cats win over the Raiders. Hackenberg contributed 9 points in the contest. – News Photo

All three teams travel to Centreville, Friday, February 2, to take on the always tough Bulldogs. Centreville’s boys varsity is 9-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall. Their lone loss was at the hands of the Cassopolis Rangers. The Wildcats are now 3-4 and 4-6.

Marcellus girls varsity is 2-4 in conference play, 2-6 overall, while Centreville’s girls are 3-4 and 3-7.

JV tips off Friday at 4:30pm followed by the girls and then boys varsity contests.

The girls travel to Bangor, Monday, February 5, for a makeup game against the Vikings, and then to Hartford, Tuesday, February 6. The boys host the Hartford Huskies, Tuesday, February 6.

Best way to keep up with this year’s ever-changing schedule – thanks, Mother Nature! – is to follow the Wildcats on Facebook at Marcellus Wildcat Athletics and at marcellusathletics.bigteams.com/main/calendar