February 5, 1935 ~ September 5, 2024

Nancy Ann Buckhold, 89, of Marcellus, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024, at her home.

She was born February 5, 1935, in Dowagiac, the daughter of George and Gladys (Judd) Engle, and graduated from Dowagiac High School with the Class of 1952.

Nancy worked at Marcellus Schools in the office, as a study hall teacher, and the cafeteria up until her retirement. She enjoyed working with the students and staff and was always there to brighten their days.

On March 27, 1954, she married Gerald Buckhold at Marcellus United Methodist Church. They loved to travel up north and spent many years enjoying the outdoors on their scenic adventures.

Nancy enjoyed reading, solving wordsearch puzzles, golfing, collecting antiques at many flea market trips, and bird watching, especially cardinals. She was also actively involved with the Marcellus United Methodist Church. She was also an avid reader and had a contagious laugh that could be heard from all over. Family and friends were her passion. Nancy was a great cheerleader, always attending sporting events and band concerts of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed exercising at HealthTRAC three times a week, as well as meeting friends for coffee beforehand.

Remaining to cherish her memory are one son, Michael (Susan) Buckhold of Marcellus; three daughters, Sherry (Steve) Hartman of Marcellus, Vicky (Mike) Phelps of Three Rivers; six grandchildren, Jeremy Hartman, Stacey Hartman, Joshua Hartman, Nathan (Patty) Buckhold, Cole Buckhold, and Megan (Darren) Mercier; 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in by her parents, husband Jerry, and two brothers, Bob Engle and Gene Engle. Her daughter, Amy Buckhold of Marcellus, passed away the following week.

Her family received friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the Marcellus United Methodist Church. Pastor Donnie Brooks officiated the service. She was laid to rest in Bly Cemetery.

Donations in Nancy’s memory may be directed to Marcellus United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home.

