News from Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library

“Nature is, after all, the only book that offers important content on every page.” If you agree with this quote by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, you won’t want to miss these new nonfiction selections at the library:

Good Nature: Why Seeing, Smelling, Hearing, and Touching Plants is Good for Our Health by Kathy Willis. Good Nature reveals how, if we bring nature more into our lives, it can help improve our health and well-being in so many unexpected ways. Oxford professor Kathy Willis has spent her career researching fossilised plants and plant matter – but when she stumbled across a study that showed that patients recovering from surgery improved faster just by being able to see trees from their hospital bed, it radically changed the way she viewed the natural world. Professor Willis has since embarked on a process of discovery to find the research that has shown, time and time again, that there is a causal link between plants in our lives, both indoors and outside, and better physical and mental health. Consulting plant scientists and biologists, medical practitioners and psychiatrists, city planners and government health authorities, she encourages us to transform how we design and inhabit our environments. There are simple changes we can all make in our homes: for example, the scent of rosemary will make you more awake; green-and-yellow-leaved houseplants are the best at reducing stress; and touching and stroking untreated wooden surfaces can lower our blood pressure. But we can also think on a much grander scale: prescribing more nature in streets, offices and our homes will not only save money but improve the health of us all.

Wild Game Cooking: Over 100 recipes for Venison, Elk, Moose, Rabbit, Duck, Fish & More by Keith Sarasin. Make the most of your wild game harvest! There is no food fresher than the food you get from the wild. No matter where you live or what you hunt, this cookbook has you covered. With delicious recipes for venison, moose, elk, boar, fish, duck, and more, this is a comprehensive guide for novices and experts alike. Learn to cook to perfection with a wide range of proteins and step-by-step preparations.

Upcoming Events at the Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library

Tuesdays:

Creative Social Circle: Tuesdays at 5 PM. Bring your own crafts or work with our craft supplies. We will have a sample project each week if you need inspiration on what to make. Enjoy coffee, tea, and the company of other adults as you work. Ages 15 and up are invited to attend.

Noon Year’s Eve: December 31 – Countdown at NOON! Join us for a glow party, with games, music, snacks and more to celebrate exceeding our community reading goal & ring in the new year!

Wednesdays:

Support Group for Parents of Challenging Kids: the 2nd Wednesday of every month— January 8 at 9 AM Parenting isn’t easy. If you are feeling overwhelmed, join others to gain valuable support coping strategies and information about community resources.

Preschool Story Hour: Wednesdays at 11 AM. Join us for music, movement, stories & crafts intended for ages 0-5 and their parents/caregivers. (No story hour while we’re closed on December 25th and January 1st.)

Thursdays:

First Thursday Book Club: January 2, 12 NOON-1 PM. Join others to chat about what you have been reading or to get suggestions from others. Fridays:

Lego at the Library: Fridays 3:00-4:30 PM. Build & create with our Lego & Duplo collections! All ages are welcome!

Saturdays:

Tech Time: Saturday, December 21, from 10AM-1PM. Are you struggling with your phone? Do you have trouble navigating the internet? Do you need help with mel.org, the Libby App or the Marcellus Library Catalog? Drop in the library to ask Justin your IT related questions and learn to navigate your device or our computers!

