News from Marcellus TWP Wood Memorial Library

This week we are highlighting books by independently-published authors. Author Toni Morrison once said: “If there is a book you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.” And, that is exactly what these two authors have done!

Bridget’s Rescue by Phil Scimonelli

This delightful book tells the story of Bridget, a third grader who lives with her parents and her grandmother in an apartment. The family has decided that it is the right time to add a rescue dog into the family. Grandma Rose discusses why adopting a rescue pet is a loving thing to do, and the family reviews what characteristics in a future dog they are looking for and why. The family prepares the home to keep the dog safe, purchases supplies ahead of time, considers who will provide care during the day, and then visits a shelter to select a pet. Topics such as spaying and neutering, veterinarian care, vaccinations and microchipping are touched on as well. It is a great book for any family with young children looking to adopt a rescue pet in the future.

They All Grow Up: Parenting Adult Children with Special Needs by Cindy Semark

The unexpected discovery that her son Jeremiah had autism and an intellectual disability changed the entire landscape of parenting for author Cindy Semark, and it set her on a new path for a lifetime. This parenting path of a differently-abled child was one of special education, school events, meetings, and therapists. However, when her son Jeremiah aged out of school, the path became quite lonely. Cindy soon discovered that there were no adult programs fitting her son’s unique needs, and he became isolated and bored. This was also true for the majority of young adults like him. So, Cindy and other parents worked to create a farm-based program for their adult children. Cindy recognized the many parents who must continue to be active long past graduation, as they are largely ignored. Through Jeremiah’s story, his mental health struggles and eventual death, Cindy shines a light on the adults whose challenges do not end and on the families who support them.

Upcoming events:

First Thursday Book Club 2023: July 6, and August 3. 2023, 12 Noon-1 PM. Join others to chat about what you have been reading or to get suggestions from others.

Mysterious Michigan: Author & researcher, Amberrose Hammond will present strange and supernatural history throughout our state (and town). Presentation is at 6 PM on July 7 during First Friday!

Potawatomi Zoo Days 2023: every Friday in July 2023 at 12noon. The Potawatomi Zoo will be bringing in different varieties of live ambassador animals to the Marcellus Township Library each week.

Tech Time @ the Library: select Saturdays from 10 AM – 1 PM. Drop in to ask our I.T. expert your tech questions & learn how to navigate your device or our computers! July 1, 15, 22 and August 5, 12, 19.

Support Group for Parents of Challenging Kids: Wednesdays at 9:00 AM. If you are feeling overwhelmed, join others to gain valuable support, coping strategies, and information about community resources.

June Crafternoons: Wednesdays, drop in from noon-2 PM to make crafty creations! All ages are encouraged to attend. A different project will be featured each Wednesday!

Nutrition and Medical Classes by Dr. Larry Jackson, MD and Debbie Jackson, MS, RD. Third Wednesday of the Month at 6 PM. Next class July 19. 2023, Recovering From Chronic Dieting.

Game Night AND Movies & Popcorn: the last Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM. If you’ve been struggling to fit movie matinees and game night into your family’s schedule, we will have fresh popcorn and a movie during game night!