News from Marcellus TWP Wood Memorial Library for the week of July 13, 2026

The Marcellus News has shared bound copies of the years 1995-2024 with the Marcellus Township Library. Stop by to peruse a little bit of history. If you find something you’d like to scan, copies are $0.20 each or we can scan it for free and send it to your email.

New Books

The Peregrine Falcon : The Epic Life and Times of the World’s Fastest Creature by Jim Wright: This go-to book on peregrine falcons provides a timely, captivating, and educational blend of natural history, science, exhaustive research, and personal reflections on this dynamic raptor. Written by seasoned journalist and longtime raptor monitor Jim Wright.

Learn why peregrines live in cities, how they can reach speeds of 200 mph, and why they are so fast and fierce, as well as all the basics of their hunting and nesting habits. Chapters also dive into key moments in peregrine history, including an in-depth look at why they almost went extinct—and how they were saved—plus their recent surge in popularity due to livestreams of peregrine nests around the world. This book includes incredible images of all things peregrine, including many by nature photographer Kevin Watson.

Peregrines are the world’s most charismatic raptor, and this well-researched compendium explains why these falcons have captured the imagination of so many. This is a great read for fans of J. A. Baker’s classic The Peregrine and Helen Macdonald’s modern classic H Is for Hawk.

Rules for the Summer by Meghan Quinn: He clicked “yes” on a dare. She bought a failing candy shop. Now they’re neighbors for the summer—and neither is ready for what comes next.

Renley Gossage has one shot to prove she’s more than Cape Meril’s favorite cautionary tale: restore her favorite candy shop before the town writes her off like they did her father. No help, no shortcuts, and definitely no rich men wielding engagement rings and making things messy.

Theo Williams never planned on ending up in Cape Meril. A drunken game of truth or dare turned into a botched online engagement, and now he’s across the ocean, escaping his father’s control with nothing but designer shoes, misplaced confidence, and a rental next door to Renley.

She’s practical, stubborn, and covered in paint. He’s posh, persistent, and willing to use a sander if it means earning her trust.

Between collapsing drywall, gossiping neighbors, and the chaotic schemes of Renley’s aunt, their forced proximity turns into something dangerously close to real.

Upcoming Events

Mondays:

Jerry DeCaire-Comic Book Artist: July 20, 2-5 PM at Marcellus High School. Marvel Comics artist for Deadpool, Wolverine, Thor and more presents his own signature live-drawing performance at Marcellus High School.

Magnetic Mondays: 3 PM-4:30 PM. Build and create with Magna-Tiles and Magnetic Blocks. Parent supervision required.

Tuesdays:

Craft & Chat: Tuesdays, 5-7 PM. Bring your own craft/project and socialize.

Creative Crew: Tuesdays, 5-6:30 PM. Creative activities each week for ages 8-12.

Wednesdays:

Evening Book Chat: August 12, 6 PM. Bring the books you’ve been reading to discuss.

Thursdays:

First Thursday Book Club: August 6, 12 PM. Bring the books you read in June to discuss and gain new recommendations!

Fridays:

Golden Years Creative Connections: Fridays, 10 AM. Golden Agers or those approaching their Golden Years. Join us each week for connection and conversation: July 17: Bingo, July 24t: Conversation Cards, July 31: Bingo!

Lego at the Library: Fridays 3:00-4:30 PM. Build & create with Lego & Duplo. Parent supervision required.

Saturdays:

Golden Years Wellness Weekend Workouts: Saturdays, 9 AM. Build strength, improve balance, and enhance mobility. All fitness levels are welcome. July 18th Circuit Training, July 25th Full Body with Resistance Bands & Medicine Balls.

Tech Time at the Library: Select Saturdays 10AM-1PM, 7/18. Drop in to ask your I.T. questions & learn to navigate your device or our computers.

marcellus.michlibrary.org

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