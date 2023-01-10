Nofsinger Set to Saddle Up for the Next Chapter

The public is invited to an open house for former Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library Director Chris Nofsinger on January 19. Nofsinger starts a new chapter next month when she begins a cross country biking adventure from St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California.

The classic closing scene of many a Western is the protagonist riding off into the sunset in search of another unknown adventure. Following a similar path as our dusty traveler is Marcellus’ recently “retired” library director Chris Nofsinger. However, Nofsinger’s mode of transportation is not a horse.

On Tuesday, February 14, she will hop into the saddle of a custom-made, hybrid road bike in St. Augustine, Florida, and begin her 2,900-mile odyssey to San Diego, California.

“It’s been quite a ride,” Nofsinger says about her 26-year tenure at the helm of Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library, “and I’m going to ride off. The ride will help me figure out what to do next.”

Nofsinger, never low on energy, ideas, or enthusiasm, is making this journey, with husband David Shenk, on behalf of the library and community she loves. The Russell Wood Ride, named in honor of Russell A. Wood, is a fundraiser for the Marcellus library. The goal is to raise at least $10,000 in straight donations and per-mile pledges.

“Russell is my hero,” Nofsinger says, “my role model. He never got to see the benefit of his bequest to the community. He did it because it was a good thing to do.”

The “good thing” that Wood did upon his death in 1918 was bequeath $7,000 to the Village for the building of a public library with the stipulation the Village contribute $3,000. Ultimately, it was Marcellus Township that came through with the additional funding and a few years later Marcellus could boast a new library at 203 East Main Street.

Nofsinger sees her tenure at the library as merely part of the story, a linear transition from one generation to the next. A story of library service that began in 1895 when the ladies of the Village began lending books out of homes and subsequently out of stores throughout the Village.

“It started with the women. And then we have Russell. And then we have support from community people such as Ramona Moormann, Barb Abrams, Mary Jones, Wilbur Breseman, Dave Thornton, Juanita Hagan, Terry Quinn, and Mary Quinn, to name a few. All solid supporters of the library. I like to consider myself in that line-up.”

Nofsinger began her career at the library as a member of the board. When former library director Norma Wilbur stepped down, Nofsinger applied and was chosen for the job in 1996 making her the sixth official director. Previous directors include Grace Welcher, Evelyn Gyllstrom, Eathel Sullivan, Eloise Wolski, and Willbur.

Nofsinger’s timing was well-timed for the sake of the library – automation was on the way, thanks in no small part to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Foundation, launched in 1995, provided libraries with computer hardware and software, to make Internet access a reality in low-income communities.

“Within five years of my starting here, we automated the collection, went digital, increased and standardized the hours of operation, increased the millage and were awarded between $50 and $70-thousand in grants to improve the collection.”

Facilities improvements began in 2003 when the first addition on the north side of the library was completed. More remodeling took place in 2013 when a meeting room and director’s office were added, and the vestibule was removed from the original section of the building to create more space. The library was able to add the fireplace and an ADA compliant ramp thanks to funds bequeathed to the library by former board member Kay Ohlrogge. Just last year, Nofsinger supervised remodeling the children’s and adult areas. However, facility upgrades aren’t the only accomplishments on Nofsinger’s list of achievements.

“When I came here there really wasn’t much programming at all. That’s been a really big change that mirrors the national movement towards libraries as community centers, gathering places, and places to learn.

“We went from me explaining to the public why we would do things to fulfilling the expectations of the public, which are now very high. The question now is, ‘why aren’t you doing?’ I take that as a win.”

Nofsinger credits the board and staff for maintaining and protecting library service for the community.

“I can’t say enough good things about the board and the staff – they believe in the mission of the library – it’s an important institution to protect. It’s democracy at its finest.

“Over the years, we have been invited, challenged, or strongly encouraged to become a branch of a larger library system. The board has firmly said, no. So, what does that mean for us? It means we have six board members from Marcellus Township. We have local representation.

“We’ve never been turned down for a millage or a renewal. I believe that’s because they trust the leadership in the board.”

Current board members include Jennifer Jones-McClain, Heather Bresemen Shenfeld, Joel Bartram, Sharon Melko, Chad Underly, and Korinne New. Longtime board members Pat Pica and Sue Garcia stepped down last year.

While the library is now in Nofsinger’s rearview mirror, which is an important piece of equipment for all bike riders, she is gearing up to follow the Southern Tier Bicycle Route. Her goal is to visit small libraries along the way, see New Orleans, and traverse the wide-open spaces west of East Texas.

“I’ve got good lights, good blinkers, and bright gear. I want to travel more remote roads but more remote means more dogs and they terrify me.

“So, I bought myself an air horn. . .”

And we can hear Chris having a blast from here . . .

***

On Thursday, January 19, from 4:00 – 6:30pm, the public is invited to attend a celebration at the library in honor of Nofsinger’s contributions to the community.

For more information on the Russell Wood Ride, visit https://go.rallyup.com/russellwoodride/Campaign/Details

To follow Dave and Chris’ blog during the trip, visit https://russellwoodride.blogspot.com

If you’d like to ride along, you’re welcome to do that, too.