Obren Returns to SMC Board

Returning SMC Board trustee Todd Obren (left) presents a five-year service pin to Matt Collins, Dowagiac, SMC’s Information Technology Support Manager. Obren previously served on the board between 2015 and 2018, and was elected in November 2022.

Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees re-elected officers and welcomed back a former trustee at the first meeting of 2023 on January 11. Tom Jerdon has been chairman since 2015. The slate also includes Keith McKenzie as vice chairman, Becky Moore as treasurer and Beth Cripe as secretary.

Returning is Todd Obren, elected in November. He succeeds William M. White, who retired in December after 30 years on the board. Obren previously served on the board 2015-18.

Obren presented a five-year service pin to Matt Collins of Dowagiac. Vice President and Chief Business Officer Susan Coulston introduced Collins, an SMC graduate and technology support manager since December 2019.

In his President’s Report, Dr. Joe Odenwald celebrated the opening of spring semester with a head-count increase of 6.6 percent and 8.3 percent for contact hours.

“That put us in the lead among all Michigan community colleges on that day,” he said. “With a week of registration remaining, we can reasonably expect a similar final number. Housing for spring is above 90 percent capacity.”

Trustees also acknowledged 51 gifts totaling $46,051.62 to the SMC Foundation and accepted three donations for $862.50 to the college.