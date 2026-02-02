May 30, 1932 ~ January 16, 2026

Orvel “Bear” Ricks, 93, of Marcellus, Michigan passed away peacefully Friday afternoon January 16, 2026, with his family by his side. He was born May 30, 1932, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Willie L. and Hattie (Brown) Ricks. He married Mary Elizabeth “Tootsie” Logan on November 22, 1960, and after more than fifty-one years of marriage she preceded him in death in 2012. Orvel’s childhood in Shreveport shaped his grit, resourcefulness, and gratitude. He grew up in a modest shotgun house and learned early how to make do with very little. Even amid segregation and daily injustice he remembered those years for the joy of neighborhood life and the strength of his mother’s love.

At age nine Orvel moved to Chicago where he lived first with his brother Fletcher then later reunited with his mother and sister. Chicago opened a wider world and Orvel quickly learned the value of hard work. As a teen he shined shoes, sold newspapers, washed windows, worked odd jobs, and developed strong hands-on skills that followed him throughout life. He earned the rank of Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop #544 and carried that sense of determination into adulthood.

Drafted in 1953, Orvel served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War era as a member of the 24th Infantry Division. After returning home he worked in factories and mills before beginning the career that defined his working years. In July 1957 he joined the Chicago Police Department where he served with distinction for nearly three decades. He rose through the ranks as Detective, Sergeant, and Lieutenant before ultimately retiring as a Captain and District Commander in 1986.

In 1959 Orvel met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth “Tootsie” Logan. Together they built a home filled with devotion, teamwork, and unwavering commitment. They purchased their first home at 80th and Green and in 1966 welcomed their son Paul, the pride and joy of Orvel’s life.

Orvel was happiest when he was building something or improving his home. He enjoyed woodworking, sketching, model building and never shied away from big projects. One of his proudest achievements was building a full one-bedroom basement apartment for his mother so she could live comfortably and with dignity. He also shared his love of creating with Paul, building his first skateboard by hand and later a soap box derby car that sparked Paul’s lifelong passion for cars.

In 1983 Orvel and Mary purchased their home in Marcellus as they prepared for retirement. After moving there permanently in 1986, he remodeled the entire house one room at a time and eventually created his own man cave in the garage. He mastered the art of barbecue and even built grills by hand for himself and others. He also enjoyed a part time job delivering vans for Bivouac to destinations out west including Las Vegas and Arizona, loving both the long drives and the overnight train rides home. In later years he became known for hand carving ornate walking sticks and canes that people still ask for today.

Orvel adored his granddaughter Jovonne, born in 1988 and treasured every moment he spent with her. After Mary’s passing in 2012 he remained in their Marcellus home for the rest of his life, honoring her memory and the life they built across more than five decades.

Orvel will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his son Paul (Jacquie) Ricks of Elkhart, granddaughter Jovonne Marcelle Oruc, sister Odelia Gore of Rockford, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Fletcher Minnifield.

Paul and Jacquie are especially grateful to Kate Reynolds who gave so much of herself and her personal time while caring for Orvel as if he were her own family. We can never repay her for all she has done. They also thank Mike and Sharon Buck, Vicky and Jim Corwin, Tim and Tanya Marsh, the Holmes Family and Jim Thomas for supporting Orvel and looking out for him over the past ten years or more. Their kindness will never be forgotten.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Orvel will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Marcellus Cemetery in Marcellus, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Orvel may be made to the non-profit Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, which supported him in living independently over the past year.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

###

