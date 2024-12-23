Our Mr. Brooks: Volinia Township enters new era

Newly elected Volinia Township Supervisor Chris Brooks says there are “three big things” on the township’s current and long-range agenda. -News Photo

“They call me Mr. Weed.”

A moniker newly elected Volinia Township Supervisor Chris Brooks has earned through his association with the township’s special assessment district for weed abatement. (Not what you might have been thinking. The township has opted out of the marijuana business.)

In an interview with The News on Friday, December 13, Brooks admitted that his three-week tenure as supervisor is like “being thrown into a fire” with scores of meetings, files to study and digest, Michigan Township Association training, and traversing roads throughout the township.

“Every day it’s just something else. I think, from what other supervisors tell me, it will settle down after a while, but it’s all good. We have a good board and there will be more transparency.”

As an architect by trade, Brooks knows how to make things work. When asked if he’s bringing those skills to his new role as supervisor, his answer was a resounding, “Yes, I am.”

Brooks is not new to administrative roles in the township. He’s served on the Lakes Area Sewer Authority (LASA) since 2012, as president of the Finch Lake Association, and is co-founder of the weed abatement special assessment district with Marcellus Township Supervisor Ed Koshar.

In fact, Brooks and Koshar may have been separated at birth. Both exude eternal optimism, ready smiles, and a joie de vivre combined with a solution-focused approach to governing.

Brooks revealed that there are “three big things” on the township’s current and long-range agenda: 1) Ambulance and Fire, 2) Roads and 3) Zoning and Planning.

Ambulance and fire service is the big conundrum throughout most of the county since the departure of Pride Care in August of 2023.

According to Brooks, Dowagiac has approached the township to enter into a contract with Silver Creek, Pokagon, Wayne, and Volinia townships, and the City of Dowagiac. Presently, Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Services (SMCAS) has a unit in Dowagiac. Edwardsburg is served by the Edwardsburg Ambulance Service and Marcellus has MAESA.

To the north, Van Buren County has a millage that supports Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) which serves the whole county.

“In a perfect world, the goal would be for Cass County to have the same thing. Right now, we’re in a quandary and we have a decision to make. To me, we’re closer to Marcellus and I know the response times are going to be a lot shorter from there.

“As far as fire is concerned, we’re now covered by Wayne township, which, again, is farther away from most of the population.”

The second “big thing” Brooks says the township needs to address is roads.

“If there’s one complaint people have, it’s the roads. However, we were fortunate to get an increase for roads from one mill to three, so we’ll have more money this year.

“Moving forward it would be nice to get a long-range plan for the roads knowing what our income is going to be; we need to do this first, that second and so on. And dust control is part of that.”

Last but certainly not least is zoning and planning. There are currently two zoning situations in review, the proposed gravel pit at the southeast corner of Fosdick and Decatur Road, and special uses at Camp Matziv on McKenzie Street.

“The planning commission has had that application for the gravel pit for over a year. They’ve had various meetings to ensure that the application is proper. They have not released it. They have not indicated that it is acceptable and proper and sent it on to the Township board.”

Will the planning commission send it on to the board?

“I would hope they would. That’s what they’re supposed to do.”

The camp on McKenzie Street is a Jewish camp for children, which Brooks says is in keeping with the original intentions of the use and zoning. However, other activities there such as cabin rentals and use for wedding receptions are not.

“We’re in discussions right now about ‘what are you doing and is it something that fits your status.’ So far, it’s a friendly back and forth. But, if you’re doing something to make a profit and the use is not in our zoning ordinance, is that really valid for the residents of Volinia Township?”

And that’s just the first three weeks. . .

Not surprisingly, members of the township board and residents have expressed their desire that the township remain rural and agriculture based. After all, depending on which data source is consulted, the population of the township is under 1,200 residents, perhaps more realistically under 1,100. There’s an enjoyable amount of elbow room and valuable, productive farmland.

“I don’t have any long-term goals for ag. I know it’s going to exist; it’s the biggest use of the township. But there are opportunities out there.”

The opportunity Brooks sees is promoting, supporting and sustaining the many roadside stands that are commercial in nature, such as Witten’s, Locke’s Blueberries and The Meat Shed.

“I don’t think many people know just how many places like that exist. We have pheasant hunting in the township. I don’t think people understand that those things are out there. We don’t want to discourage that. We want to encourage. That should be what we’re moving towards.”

Back to weed: One of the things Brooks would like to accomplish is an intergovernmental agreement between Volinia and Marcellus townships “so everyone pays the same assessment towards invasive weed control on those lakes.”

Transparency is also big on Brooks’ agenda.

“I think having some professionalism, consistency and a little transparency in government is good. That’s what I want to provide here for Volinia. We have a good board. Annette Peters is the rock of the board and you can quote me on that.”

Peters is the township clerk and serves on the board with treasurer Alex Williams, and trustees Denny Grice and Nick Seelye

Brooks credits Peters with helping to develop and launch the township’s new website: voliniatownship.gov.

“One of the complaints has been that you have to drive up here [township hall] to look at that little glass thing out there to know if there was a special meeting or if there’s something going on. Now we have the website which I think is going to open up a lot of avenues.”

All that and more in the first three weeks. . .

###

