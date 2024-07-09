Patch & Remington Hosts Art Library Fundraiser

On Saturday, July 13, from 2:00 – 6:00 pm, Patch & Remington is hosting a fundraiser in order to further develop an art resource library. With over 600 books currently available and ranging in topics from art how-to guides to artist monographs, Patch & Remington is looking to make this collection public and available for circulation. All funds from this campaign will go toward building appropriate shelving and cataloging.

Entry fee to the July 13 fundraiser is one art book that will be added to the art library or a suggested $10 cash donation. (Cheap and awesome art books can be found locally at Lowry’s Books in Three Rivers). Continental brunch and cocktails will be available for purchase.

If you would like to support but are unable to attend, donations are tax-deductible and can be made to: Flyover Art, PO Box 737, Marcellus, MI 49067