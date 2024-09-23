February 28, 1936 ~ September 19, 2024



Patricia Ann Drake, 88, of Marcellus, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac, MI.



Patricia was born February 28, 1936, in Chicago, IL to Daniel and Agnes (Linkis) Staskanis. On October 4, 1953, she wed Lowell “Red” Drake in Angola, IN; they were married for 32 years before his passing in 1985. They raised four children together. Patricia retired from Woodlands Behavioral Health Care Network in the early 2000s. She was a proud member of the Marcellus VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She loved to watch NASCAR on television and trips to the casinos. But nothing compared to the enjoyment she got from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Patricia will be missed by her daughters, Lori Drake, Debbie (Phil) Staunton, Denise (Kim) Hemenway and Deitra Thompson; her grandchildren, Shantelle Beach, Chad Hackenberg, Stephanie Munson, Chris Staunton, Sean Hackenberg, Ryan Hemenway, Tami Martini, Daniel Thompson, Bailey Weichhand, Sarah Thompson and Nicholas Thompson; 21 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; her sisters, June Golladay, and Joan Purk; her brother-in-law, Richard Stephen; and many nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell “Red” Drake; her son-in-law, David Thompson; her siblings, Frank Staskanis and Aldona “Rusty” Stephen; her brothers-in-law, John Golladay and Meredith Purk; and her parents.

The family will gather at 1pm, Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Bly Cemetery, Marcellus for a committal service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marcellus VFW Auxiliary, Post 4054, 53550 M-40, Marcellus, MI 49067. Arrangements entrusted to Newell Chapel, Decatur 269-423-2561. Those who wish, can leave a message of condolence at www.newellchapel.com.

###