Pictorial Review of 2022: ‘Thanks for the memories!’ – Part One January 3, 2023 By Marcellus News Leave a Comment MHS Senior Travis Marsh is in the history books as the first Wildcat Wrestler to move on to the next level. Marsh recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Division 2 Davenport University. Marsh recently tied a school record for fastest pin at the Brent Stephenson Memorial Tournament hosted by Mendon High School. Pictured with Travis are parents Tim and Tanya Marsh, and sister Katie Marsh (center). The Marcellus News – January 20, 2022 During the Ladycats game against Comstock, #30 Senior Co-Captain Emma Holmes makes it a three in front of the hometown crowd. The Ladycats defeated the Colts 42-33.Megan Schuur Photography – The Marcellus News – February 10, 2022 SMC Trustee William M. White (left) presents a service pin during the February 9, 2022 board meeting, to Vice Chairman Keith McKenzie honoring him for 35 years of service on the Southwestern Michigan College board of Trustees. The Marcellus News – February 17, 2022 Lisa Teall was hired recently as the new social worker at Marcellus Middle School. – The Marcellus News, February 24, 2022. Bailey Asmus daughter of Ed and Ange Asmus is the Valedictorian of the MHS Class of 2022. Abigail Voss, daughter of Dee Voss and the late Mike Voss, has been named salutatorian of the Class of 2022. March 3, 2022 Members of the MHS Concert Band celebrate their First Division Rating they received at Festival on March 8, 2022. Standing left to right are Micah Gooden, Abby Tone, Sophia Affriseo, and Ladora Bet Sargis. In front are Lilly Lukowski and Layna Cardella. The Middle School Band also received a First Division Rating the following day.The Marcellus News, March 17, 2022 Patch & Remington co-founder Sarah Ayers announced the creation of a community co-working hub in downtown Marcellus in the March 24, 2022, edition of The Marcellus News. Patch & Remington, in partnership with the nonprofit Flyover Art, launched a fundraising campaign to raise $40,000 by May 13. If successful, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) pledged to match the funds. The former hardware store would then be transformed into a workforce development lab. No foolin’! The Stone 40 dispensary opened officially to the public on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 52560 M-40. Richard Hicks, Cassopolis, will go down in history as the first official customer. Pictured with Hicks in Corporate Manager Jessie Hanstine. The Marcellus News, April 7, 2022 MHS Graduate and Ladycats Varsity Softball Coach McKenna Terrill (secMHS second from left) makes a point during a Little League clinic in January, “You’reond You’re never too young to start playing softball.” Also pictured is (left to right) Assistant Coach Rachael Tone, Kaelyn Wilkins, Julie O’Donnell (at rear), and sixth graders Elin Essex and Kerri O’Donnell. – The Marcellus News, April 21, 2022 2022 Senior Class President Jack Lamoreaux (seated) gets direction from fellow Senior Dawsen Knipp during the taping of a promotional video for the Senior Banner Project. Thanks to overwhelming support from the community, each of the 59 graduating seniors were featured on banners throughout downtown Marcellus. April 28, 2022 Bergman Veterinary Medical Center celebrated its 100th Anniversary last week, in Cassopolis. Dr. George Bergman, pictured above with his daughter Jane, was the guest of honor. The Marcellus News, May 5, 2022 Patch & Remington co-founders Tony Ruacho and Sarah Ayers celebrate Friday, May 13, on a successful fundraising campaign with partner Flyover Art. Thanks to community support, the gallery at 115 E. Main Street will soon transform into a workforce development lab. The Marcellus News, May 19, 2022 Mike Clark, Marcellus DPW, installs the first senior banner on the lightpole in front of Village Hall. Clark and TJ Weston graciously installed banners of MHS’s Top Ten graduating seniors on the lightpoles throughout downtown on Friday, May 20. – The Marcellus News, May 26, 2022 The Marcellus Letter Carriers thank the community for making the May Food Drive an amazing success. Pictured left to right Kimberly Hoopes, BritFood Brittany Werer, Marcie Chiddister, Emily Hall and Kimberly Klein. Not pictured Ben Wright and Deb Regner. The Marcellus News, June 2, 2022 In MemoriamTJ-Hawkins Fire’s GizmoTJ-Gizmo“Gizzy”“Gizzy”May 2, 2020 – May 23, 2022The Marcellus News, June 2, 2022 The MHS National Honor Society inducted 13 new members on Friday, May 27, 2022. Back row left to right: Parker Enright, Talan Hiemstra, Nathan Mihills, George Chamberlain, Kylie Kozik, Mackenzie Schuur. Front row left to right: Gabriella Allan, Meridith McWilliams, Clare Flory, Addie Curtis, Layni Heuring, Ellie Pachay and Olivia Hicks. Not pictured: Brooke PettitThe Marcellus News, June 2, 2022 MHS Senior Athletes of the YearEmma Holmes and Travis MarshThe Marcellus News, June 2, 2022 A mortarboard message from Senior Jenna Wells during MHS graduation, Sunday, June 5, 2022.The Marcellus News – June 9, 2022 Residents of Marcellus and the surrounding area woke up to the buzz of chainsaws Tuesday, June 14, 2022 after a devastating storm roared through the area the previous evening. Darryl Swartz’ barn was just one of many victims who suffered from the high winds, hail and torrential rain. Many roads in the area were impassable due to downed trees and flooding.The Marcellus News, June 16, 2022 Local Yoga Instructor Patty Bainbridge demonstrates a simple pose she uses in her Chair Yoga classes at Patch & Remington.The Marcellus News, June 23, 2022 The Marcellus Township Board accepted with regret the resignation of longtime Township Clerk Paulette Hutson during its regular meeting June 21, 2022. Township Supervisor Ed Koshar appointed Darcie Plummer (right) to fulfill Hutson’s term which ends in November 2024.The Marcellus News, June 30, 2022
