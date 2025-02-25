Powerlifters compete at Regionals

submitted by Coach Megan Shenfeld

On Saturday, February 22, part of the Marcellus powerlifting team competed at the MHSPLA regionals meet at Mona Shores High School. The team has been preparing for this competition for several months on their own time with volunteer coaches Tanya Marsh and Megan Shenfeld. In order to compete at the state competition, the lifters had to meet the requirements set by MHSPLA. Lifters competed in three different lifts: back squat, bench press, and deadlift. Their scores were combined to get a total lift, which determined their placing.

The V girls placed 7th out of 18 teams.

The JV boys placed 9th out of 19 teams.

Lifters Stats

Varsity Girls

-Rachel Drauch took 1st place in the 198 weight class with a combined total of 670

-Hannah Sharp took 3rd place in the 220 weight class with a combined total of 720

-Charlotte Cropsey took 4th place in the 132 weight class with a combined total of 500

Varsity Boys

-Brock McWilliams took 9th place in the 194 weight class with a combined total of 1020

JV Boys

-Cole Spry took 2nd place in the 165 weight class with a combined total of 1000

-Gabe Ellison took 3rd place in the 132 weight class with a combined total of 560

Congratulations to all the lifters!

Next Saturday, March 1, the JV lifters who qualified for the state meet with compete at Powers Catholic High School.

###