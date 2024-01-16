Projects Underway in 2024 Thanks to Record-Breaking Support from Carlson Farms

Karen and Norm Carlson present a check with proceeds from the annual Carlson Farms-Farm to Table Dinner.

Pictured left to right: Bill Manns, president and CEO Bronson Healthcare; Karen and Norm Carlson; Terry Morrow, president Bronson Health Foundation; Chris Fitzgerald, VP, chief nursing officer, Bronson LakeView and Bronson South Haven Hospitals.

New Wintertime Gathering Planned for February 10

LAWTON, Mich. – Thanks to the annual Carlson Farms-Farm to Table Dinner, children in Van Buren County will be getting new books to bring home each time they have a well-child visit with their Bronson doctor in 2024. The Reach Out and Read program is just one of many child-focused projects that Norm and Karen Carlson have selected to support with funds raised from the eighth annual event. The dinner, hosted in the fall of 2023, raised a record $172,263 to support projects through Bronson Health Foundation.



“We are so touched at the way the community has joined us in supporting Bronson Children’s Hospital and family practices in our Van Buren County communities,” says Norm Carlson. “Over the years the money raised during our dinner event has been able to fund some fantastic upgrades, new technology and services for babies and kids. When Karen and I say, ‘it’s all about the kids’ that comes from the heart.”

Here are just some of the projects underway in 2024 which received support from the Farm-to-Table event:

Reach Out and Read program: Provides books for children ages 6 months to 5 years during well-child visits at Bronson practices in Van Buren County.

Life jacket loaner stations: Provides life jackets for beachgoers to use while they are visiting Lake Michigan.

Artwork for family practices in South Haven and Bangor: Child-friendly art helps to make a more comfortable and welcoming environment during appointments.

Stethoscopes for Bronson Children’s Hospital NICU: Stethoscopes designed specifically for picking up lung, heart and bowel sounds from the tiniest patients in neonatal intensive care.

NICU Celebrations: Milestones for babies in the NICU are celebrated with photos and decorations for families; Dinners are hosted for NICU families to gather and support each other.

High frequency jet ventilator: Ventilators designed specifically for micro-preemies in the NICU help support lung development during the critical first weeks of life.

Numerous other projects supported by the Bronson Children’s Hospital Fund.

*NEW WINTER EVENT*

The Carlsons are also hosting a cozy gathering to support further children’s health initiatives at their Copper Ridge Inn and Market, 34460 96thAve. in Lawton, on Friday, February 10. The Evening With the Carlsons will start with heavy hors d’oeuvres, hot chocolate and baked goods at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 6:30. Tickets sales will go to support additional programs and services for children’s health at Bronson practices and Bronson Children’s Hospital, which serve patients and families throughout southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. “This is going to be such a fun way to connect in the wintertime,” says Karen Carlson. “There’s nothing like friendships new and old, good food, a colorful night sky, and supporting a great cause. They all warm the heart!”



“We love to see all the positive outcomes that stem from the Carlson’s commitment to fundraising for children’s health,” says Terry Morrow, president of Bronson Health Foundation. “There are so many children and families who benefit from the generosity shown by Norm and Karen and everyone who takes part in their events.” To purchase tickets to the Evening With the Carlsons event, visit the website at bronsonhealth.us/EveningWithTheCarlsons.