Public Notices

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2024

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF NEWBERG TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Newberg Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the oﬃce of the Township Clerk, the oﬃce of the County Clerk, Secretary of State branch oﬃce, or other designated state agency.

Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.497) at the Newberg Township Clerks oﬃce, located at 10320 Born St. Jones, MI. 49061 by contacting the clerk and scheduling an appointment by emailing clerk@newbergtwp.com or calling 269-251-6600.

Please take note that the following oﬃces will be on the ballot: Federal, state snd local oﬃces will be on the ballot along with State Colleges, Constantine, Three Rivers, Cassopolis and Marcellus Schools. Proposals for Newberg Township: Emergency Medical Services- Shall Newberg Township levy an extra-voted Ambulance and emergency medical services millage of 1 mill for a period of 2 years starting in 2024. Fire/EMS Millage Renewal: Newberg Township Fire Department and EMS services, for operating and mining fire protection, first reponders and ambulance services for a fire years starting in 2026 and ending in 2030.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Newberg Township Clerks oﬃce, 13020 Born St. Jones, Mi.

People with disabilities needed accommodations should contact the clerk’s oﬃce.

Amanda Norton-Duﬀ Newberg Township Clerk

Flowerfield Township

PUBLIC ACCURACY

There will be a public accuracy test of the voting equipment for the November 5, 2024, General Election on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at Flowerfield Township Hall, 12020 M-216 Hwy Marcellus, Ml 49067.

Any interested person may attend the testing or may submit written comments to the township clerk at the above address.

Please call 269.646.9121 for any other questions or concerns.

American with Disabilities (ADA) Notice

Flowrfield Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seven (7) day notice to Flowerfield Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Flowerfield Township at the above address.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The LaSalle Council BSA intends to solicit assistance from the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT). The assistance will include construction of driveways, minor drainage system improvements, underground water-electric-data piping, shooting sports ranges improvements, tree tops cleanup, site clearing-grading for Maintenance Garage-Storage building, landscape block retaining wall, and campsite latrines at Camp Tamarack, Jones, Michigan.

The proposed assistance will take place at Camp Tamarack at various times from October 2024 through September 2027.

Construction contractors, labor unions, or private individuals who have questions or who wish to voice opposition to military assistance for this project may contact John Cary, Scout Executive from the LaSalle Council BSA at (574) 289-0337 or via email at john.cary@scouting.org no later than thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice.

Persons not filing comments within the time frame noted will be considered to have waived their objections to military assistance for this project.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Marcellus Township

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 5, 2024, General Election, is scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 5:00pm, at the Marcellus Township Hall, 463 W. Main St., Marcellus, Michigan.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer used to tabulate the results of the election have been prepared in accordance with the law (MCL 168-798).

Darcie L Plummer

Marcellus Township Clerk

The Marcellus News: October 10, 2024

Posted at Township Hall: October 7, 2024