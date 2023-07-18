Public Service Announcement

from Narconon

New Life Retreat

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Education

In the ongoing opioid epidemic, synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl, have grown to be a major problem. It is added to common street drugs. cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. As a result, the dealer can increase the scope of their offering and raise prices. An average of 57,834 people died from synthetic opioids in 2020. The number increased to 71,238 deaths in 2021. Overdoses are at an all-time high. Do not turn a blind eye if you suspect someone is abusing drugs. Talk up. Speak with them. And most importantly, get them into treatment.

To learn what to look for visit:

Overdoses at an All Time High (narcononnewliferetreat.org)

