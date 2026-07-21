Public testing of election equipment for Aug. 4 Primary is underway statewide

Michiganders can observe pre-election testing that ensures votes are counted accurately

LANSING, Mich. – Early voting sites open Saturday, July 25, for the Aug. 4 Primary Election, and Michigan’s county, city, and township clerks are now conducting mandatory pre-election tests of their machines to ensure they are working properly. The testing is open to the public and must be conducted at least five days before early voting starts.

“Logic and accuracy testing enables Michigan voters to be involved in the election process and see how tabulators securely count our ballots,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The more we know about how our elections work, the more confidence we can have in knowing they are safe and fair. I encourage everyone to reach out to their local clerk, find out when their community’s testing is scheduled and see our election protections firsthand.”

“One of the best ways for Michigan’s voters to understand our secure election process is to come and see it firsthand,” said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie. “Right now, clerks across the state are performing public tests of every community’s election equipment to make sure it’s working properly and counting votes accurately ahead of the August Primary. Clerks do this testing before every election and are available to answer questions people may have about the security of the machines. Our department is grateful to Michigan’s dedicated, professional clerks who administer elections transparently and with integrity.”

The logic and accuracy tests check and confirm that voting equipment is in working order and functioning properly. Clerks run a set of test ballots through the machine to verify it’s programmed correctly and operating as expected. After the test, the test materials are securely stored and kept separate from early voting and Election Day materials.

Michigan law requires the use of paper ballots for every election and for the ballots to be machine-counted. Each county clerk selects, purchases, and maintains their own certified election equipment from a qualifying vendor.

To learn more about the election equipment used in Michigan or to find your local clerk’s office, visit mi.gov/vote.

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